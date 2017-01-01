T. Rowe Price CFO Kenneth Moreland To Retire In 2017; Searching For New CFO

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) announced that Kenneth Moreland, CPA, its chief financial officer, will retire in 2017 after 13 years at the firm and nearly 40 years of accounting, finance, and broad management experience. The firm will begin the search for a new CFO immediately.



Ken's official retirement date has not been determined beyond being later in 2017 as he will be assisting the firm through the transition period.

