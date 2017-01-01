Finland Tries To Realize Utopian Dream Of Basic Income

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Finland embarked on a two-year long experiment this week to make regular payments to the unemployed in a bid to modernize the social security system and to explore if a basic income would help to boost employment.

The first stage of the Finnish basic income experiment, launched on January 1, involves 2,000 persons aged between 25 and 58, the country's Parliament-supervised social security institution, Kela said.

Participants were selected from a random sample of existing jobless benefit recipients. They are set to receive a monthly income of EUR 560 for two years, in addition to existing welfare benefits. The first payment will be made on January 9.

The basic income encourages recipients to seek employment, removes disincentives to work, and reduces bureaucracy, Marjukka Turunen, head of Kela's Legal Affairs Unit, said in a statement.

Unemployed persons may not gain any additional income even if they find work because earnings reduce social benefits, Kela said. In the present social security system, Finns can reject a low-paying job or temporary work if that will reduce their welfare benefits drastically.



The new income scheme allows the beneficiary to receive both the salary and the basic income even if they get a job. Thus, temporary or part-time work and self-employment will not affect basic income payments.

Kela said the basic income also helps to reduce bureaucracy as the recipients do not have to report the number of hours they work or to fill in various forms.

Further, the benefit also helps recipients to plan their finances and provides a sense of security, Turunen said.

The tax-free payment will be made in advance at the beginning of each month and hence, the recipients can count on having at least that amount of money at their disposal. Currently, recipients of the labor market subsidy have to claim it afterwards.

The latest experiment is the first step in a series of experiments testing various basic income solutions, Kela said. The institution will recommend an increase in the sample size in 2018 to include other persons with small incomes.

Finland's unemployment rate was 9.4 percent in 2015 and 8.7 percent in 2014. In November, the figure was 8.1 percent.

Universal basic income was often dismissed as an 'utopian' idea, for it found first mention in Thomas More's Utopia, a work of fiction and political philosophy published in 1516.

Later, American political activist Thomas Paine suggested the idea of a 'citizen's dividend' or basic income for everyone in his 1795 essay Agrarian Justice.

A darling for the Left to reduce poverty and inequality, the idea is being embraced by libertarians and some conservatives as they worry over rising unemployment in the era of robotic automation.

The Belgium-based Basic Income Earth Network is an international network that serves as a link between individuals and groups committed to or interested in basic income. The think tank defines basic income as "a periodic cash payment unconditionally delivered to all on an individual basis, without means test or work requirement."

Last June, Switzerland held a nationwide referendum on a basic monthly income for every resident, which was rejected overwhelmingly.

Elsewhere in Europe, Scotland is set to trial universal basic income schemes in Fife and Glasgow later this year.

The Netherlands also will carry out a two-year basic income scheme experiment in Utrecht and surrounding cities this year.

The Italian coastal city of Livorno launched a scheme to provide a guaranteed basic income to the city's 100 poorest families in June last year.

In Canada, Ontario's provincial government also announced plans to run a basic income pilot scheme.

Meanwhile, Alaska's Permanent Fund Dividend is described as a working example of guaranteed basic income for all.

Countries such as Brazil, India and Namibia have also tried similar localized basic income schemes.

