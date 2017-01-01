FCA US December Sales Down 10%

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported U.S. sales of 192,519 units in December 2016, a 10 percent decrease from last year's 213,923 units.

Chrysler brand sales were down 32 percent in December compared with the same month a year ago. However, sales of the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan posted an 18 percent sales increase compared with the previous month of November.



FIAT brand sales, which include the Fiat 500, Fiat 500L, Fiat 500X and Fiat 124 Spider, were down 54 percent in December.

In December, fleet sales of 36,532 units were down 34 percent year over year as FCA US continues its strategy of reducing its sales to the daily rental segment. Fleet sales represented 19 percent of total FCA US sales in the month. FCA US retail sales of 155,987 units were down 2 percent year over year in December, and represented 81 percent of total sales for the month.

Ram Truck brand sales, which include the Ram pickup, Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City, were up 10 percent in December versus the same month in 2015. The pickup truck posted a 15 percent year-over-year sales gain while the ProMaster recorded a 13 percent increase in December, the large van's second best sales month of 2016.

Jeep brand sales were down 6 percent in December compared with the same month a year ago. However, four Jeep brand models posted sales increases in the month, led by the Jeep Renegade and its 39 percent year-over-year sales gain. The Jeep Grand Cherokee, with its 13 percent increase, turned in its best sales month of 2016. The Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Compass posted December increases as well.

