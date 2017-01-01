Forbes Releases List Of Super Achievers And Innovators In U.S. Under 30

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Forbes released its annual 30 Under 30 lists Tuesday, honoring super achievers and innovators in the U.S. under the age of 30 in 20 different categories, who seek to break the status quo and transform the world.



This year's list of 600 is packed with boldfaced names, such as actress Margot Robbie, five time Pro Bowler Von Miller, singer Gallant, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery, vegan chef and "Cupcake Wars" winner Chloe Coscarelli, and social media personalities Kylie Jenner and Tyler Oakley.

The list also included Mitchell Hashimoto, whose open source software company HashiCorp raised $34.7 million in venture funding; 24 year-old gaming legend Andy "Reginald" Dinh; Lu Zhang, a rare female Silicon Valley VC from China; and Whitney Wolfe, who helped create two top apps that change the way we date: Tinder and Bumble.

