Ford Motor Dec U.S. Sales Up 0.3%

10:14a.m.

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported that its total December U.S. sales of 239,854 vehicles were up 0.3 percent. Retail sales increased 5 percent last month, with 183,454 vehicles sold - the company's best December retail performance since 2004.

F-Series sales totaled 87,512 trucks in December, up 3 percent. Strong retail demand for F-150 and the all-new Super Duty contributed to the best overall sales month for F-Series in 11 years. Ford van sales gained 3 percent in December, totaling 22,302 vehicles, for the company's best-ever December van performance.



December retail sales of Ford brand SUVs were up 6 percent, driving a 5 percent gain in overall SUV sales, with 68,685 vehicles sold. December was Ford's best SUV sales month since 2002, with gains coming from Edge, Explorer and Expedition.

Overall, Lincoln sales were up 18 percent for the month, with 12,791 vehicles sold. Strong performance from the all-new Lincoln Continental, with 1,845 cars sold, contributed to a 28 percent increase in December car sales for Lincoln versus a year ago. Lincoln MKX sales of 3,527 vehicles - a 19 percent increase - drove a 13 percent rise in Lincoln SUV sales for December.

Meanwhile, the company's 2016 U.S. sales of 2.61 million vehicles mark its best results in 10 years. Ford brand sales of 2.50 million vehicles make Ford America's best-selling brand for seven straight years.

For 2016, F-Series sales totaled 820,799 trucks, making it America's best-selling pickup for 40 years straight and best-selling vehicle for 35 years. Ford U.S. truck sales, including vans, pickups and heavy trucks, totaled 1,077,006 vehicles, a 7 percent increase versus a year ago.

The company sold a total of 240,721 vans in 2016 - up 9 percent - making Ford America's best-selling brand of commercial vans for 38 straight years. Total Transit sales of 143,244 vehicles represent a 22 percent increase for America's best-selling van.

Ford sold 772,667 SUVs in 2016, marking its best annual performance since record 2001 sales. Escape and Edge had record years with Escape sales of 307,069 and Edge sales totaling 134,588 vehicles.

