CES 2017: Faraday Future Reveals 'Weird-Pretty' Electric Car

10:17a.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Electric vehicle start-up Faraday Future on Tuesday unveiled the "FF 91" luxury electric SUV at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show or CES in Las Vegas. The company, backed by Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting, said that production of the vehicle is planned to start in 2018.

The vehicle, built upon Faraday Future's Variable Platform Architecture or VPA, has been described by its designer Richard Kim as "weird-pretty".

It combines supercar performance, ultra-luxury passenger vehicle comfort, precise handling and a collection of intelligent internet features. The VPA houses Faraday Future's first patent - the FF Echelon Inverter.



Advertisement

The FF 91's powertrain features a multi-motor setup, enabling real-time torque vectoring to the rear wheels that will deliver superior acceleration.

Peak motor power is 783 kilowatt, equating to 1,050 horsepower or HP, which will enable the vehicle to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 2.39 seconds.

The FF 91's battery pack holds a 130-kilowatt hours battery, enabling the car to achieve a range of 378 miles or 608 kilometers per charge. The home charger, included with the vehicle, achieves 50 percent to full charge in under 4.5 hours at 240V.

The FF 91's panoramic roof includes smart dimming glass technology. The car's zero-gravity rear seats provides lower leg, lumbar, and upper back adjustments and support. The seats also offer massage, heating, and ventilation for cooling.

Facial recognition technology, called Arrival Interface, will allow drivers and passengers to unlock the car without a key. The keyless welcoming system will recognize users as they approach the vehicle, greet users by opening the door, and proactively adjust to customized FFID settings inside.

The Driverless Valet parking feature will enable the FF 91 to park itself after the driver has exited the vehicle. The vehicle is equipped with sensors, including cameras, lidar and radar.

Faraday Future said it will now start to accept reservations for FF 91 through its newly redesigned website, FF.com. Advance reservations for the car are being taken for $5,000 and are fully refundable.

The first 300 orders for the FF 91 will have the option to upgrade their reservation in March 2017 to join an exclusive launch series, the Alliance Edition. The first unit of the FF 91 Alliance Edition will be auctioned at a gala in March.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



