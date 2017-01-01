BMW, Intel And Mobileye:fleet Of 40 Autonomous BMW Vehicles To Be On Roads By H2

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK), Intel (INTC) and Mobileye announced that a fleet of approximately 40 autonomous BMW vehicles will be on the roads by the second half of 2017, demonstrating the significant advancements made by the three companies towards fully autonomous driving.



The news follows the partnership that was announced between the BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye in July of last year. The companies have since developed a scalable architecture that can be adopted by other automotive developers and carmakers to pursue state of the art designs and create differentiated brands.

As part of this partnership, the BMW Group will be responsible for driving control and dynamics, evaluation of overall functional safety including setting up a high performance simulation engine, overall component integration, production of prototypes and eventually scaling the platform via deployment partners.

