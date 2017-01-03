M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Holding(s) in Company

10:22a.m.

+-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | M & G High Income Investment | |of existing shares to which voting rights are| Trust Plc | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting| | |rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect| | |to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other (please specify): | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the | Prudential plc group of companies | |notification obligation: (iii) | |

| | | | | Prudential plc | |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | M&G Group Limited | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | M&G Limited | | | M&G Investment Management Limited | | | |

|5. Date of the transaction and date | | |on | 03 January 2017 | |which the threshold is crossed or | | |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: | 04 January 2017 |

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed | | |or | 51% - 50% | |reached: (vi, vii) | |

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++-------------------------------------+--------------------------------+-------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+

For filings with the FCA include the annex

For filings with issuer exclude the annex

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -----+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -----+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+-----------------------+----------------------------------------- -----+



|Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering

|of |to the triggering |transaction

|shares |transaction |

|if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of

|using |of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x)

|the ISIN |Shares |Voting +-----------+------+-----------+------+---

|CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | |

|GB0005533004|107,919,659|215,839,318|107,753,511| 0 |215,507,022| 0 |

|GB0005532923|19,992,612 |39,985,224 |19,992,607 | 0 |39,985,214 | 0 |

| | +-----------+-----------+-----------+------------------+---------- -----+voting |-----+| +------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+--- -----+43.01% | +------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+--- -----+7.98% | +------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+--- -----+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -----+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -----+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+-----------+----------------------+-------------------+-------- -----+



|Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of

|financial |date (xiii)|Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights

|instrument | |(xiv) |acquired if the |

| | | |instrument is |

| | | |exercised/ |

| | | |converted. |

| | | | |

voting || +--------------+-----------+----------------------+-------------------+-------- -----+| +--------------+-----------+----------------------+-------------------+-------- -----+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -----+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -----+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------------+--------- -----+



|Type of |Exercise |Expiration |Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of

|financial |price |date (xvii)|Conversion|rights instrument |rights

|instrument | | |period |refers to |xx)

| | | |(xviii) | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | |

| | | | | | |

voting |(xix, || +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------------+-------+- -----++-------+------+| +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------------+-------+- -----+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -----+ |Total (A+B+C) | +--------------------------------------+--------------------------------------- -----+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +--------------------------------------+--------------------------------------- -----+ |255,492,236 |50.99% | +--------------------------------------+--------------------------------------- -----+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |Prudential plc (parent Company) - 255,492,236 (50.99%) | |M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc) - 255,492,236 | |(50.99%) | |M&G Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) - 255,492,236 | |(50.99%) | |M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited) - | |255,492,236 (50.99%) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | N/A |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | N/A | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | N/A | |voting rights: | |

+-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------++-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------++-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



| | | |13. Additional information: | |

|14. Contact name: |John Baker / Owen Smith / James Todd | | |M&G Investment Management Limited |

|15. Contact telephone number:|020 7548 2561 / 020 7004 4517 / 020 7548 2293 |

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+

