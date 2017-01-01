Voters Want Trump To Focus On Jobs, Healing Country In Inaugural Speech

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Voters want President-elect Donald Trump to focus on jobs and healing the country in his upcoming inaugural address, according to the results of a new Morning Consult/Politico poll.

The poll found that 75 percent of voters think it is important for Trump to talk about bringing manufacturing jobs back from other countries and keeping manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

Seventy-four percent of voters also said it is important for the president-elect to talk about healing the divisions in the country following a contentious election.



A majority of voters also want to Trump to discuss appointing a new Supreme Court Justice, his efforts to structure his businesses to prevent potential conflicts of interest, and repealing Obamacare.

Meanwhile, voters felt it was less important for Trump to talk about two of his more controversial proposals, banning Muslims from entering the country and building a border wall with Mexico.

Forty-three percent of voters said they want Trump to talk about banning Muslims, while forty-one percent said it was important that he talk about building the border wall.

Americans who identified as Trump voters were considerably more likely to say it is important that the president-elect discuss those issues.

In light of Trump's frequent use of social media, the Morning Consult/Politico poll also examined voters' views on the most effective ways for the administration to communicate with people and the press.

Eighty-four percent of voters said presidential speeches are an effective form of communication, while 83 percent said the same about press releases and statements.

Morning Consult noted those traditional methods easily beat out newer methods, such as social media platforms Twitter and Facebook.

Forty-six percent of voters said Facebook is an effective way for the president to communicate, and 44 percent said the same about Twitter.

The Morning Consult/Politico survey of 2,000 registered voters was conducted December 28th and 29th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

