Merck KGaA Acquires BioControl Systems

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) said that it has acquired BioControl Systems Inc., a global leader in food safety testing. The acquisition opens growth opportunities for Merck in the food and beverage space; particularly in the U.S. Confidentiality has been agreed on the financial details of the transaction.



BioControl's established rapid detection technology and third-party validated testing plat forms complement Merck's portfolio of instruments and consumables in its applied solutions business geared to the food pathogen testing workflow.

