DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (english)
10:47a.m.
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.01.2017 / 16:32 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Correction of a publication dated 04.01.2017
1. Details of issuer
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
16.215.356
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
04.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
534231 04.01.2017