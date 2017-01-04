DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (english)

10:47a.m.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.01.2017 / 16:32 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correction of a publication dated 04.01.2017



Advertisement

1. Details of issuer

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

16.215.356

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

04.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

534231 04.01.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



