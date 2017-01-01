AT&T Talks 5G Plans

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Wednesday announced 5G Evolution to offer ultra-fast internet access to its customers.

The company expects that the greater speed of 5G would support overall network performance for video, the Internet of Things, 4K video, augmented and virtual reality, smart home and cities, autonomous vehicles and such things.



AT&T noted that the data on its mobile network has surged 250 thousand percent since 2007. The majority of the traffic is video.

The multinational telecommunications conglomerate said the continued deployment of 4G LTE advanced network will help lay the foundation of 5G. In 2017 itself, certain cell sites would have speeds of up to 1 Gbps. It has plans to introduce four-way carrier aggregation and LTE-License Assisted Access this year.

As per the targets, the company will offer trial in Austin to stream DirecTV Now video service over a fixed wireless 5G connection. Earlier in last fall, the company has introduced millimeter wave technology to trial industry's first 5G.

AT&T said it will tie up with Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson for 5G trials for mobile as well as fixed wireless trials.

On Wednesday, it started marketing 1 gigabit connection to nearly 4 million locations across 46 metros nationwide. By 2019, it will reach 12.5 million locations across 67 metro areas, the company noted.

