Dollar Little Changed After December Fed Minutes Released

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar has been losing ground against its major rivals since the start of Wednesday's session and is currently holding its position following the release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Federal Reserve members expect further rate hikes in 2017, according to the minutes of the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. The pace of further interest rate hikes may speed up if the jobs market continues to improve.

However, "A number of risks" might call for "different path" than present course of gradual rate hikes, the minutes revealed Wednesday.

The FOMC raised interest rates at its December meeting for only the second time in a decade, with policy makers also predicting two or three additional rate hikes in 2017.



The dollar has declined to around $1.0485 against the Euro Wednesday afternoon, from an early high of $1.0389.

Eurozone inflation rose at the fastest pace in more than three years at the end of 2016 on higher energy and food prices.

Inflation increased more-than-expected to 1.1 percent in December from 0.6 percent in November, flash data from Eurostat revealed Wednesday. Inflation was expected to rise to 1 percent. A similar higher rate was last seen in September 2013.

The euro area private sector logged its fastest growth since May 2011, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The composite output index rose to 54.4 in December from 53.9 in November, signaling faster rate of expansion than the earlier flash estimate. Initially, the score was seen unchanged at 53.9.

French consumer sentiment held steady at its highest level in more than nine years in December, the statistical office Insee reported Wednesday. The consumer confidence index came in at 99.0 in December, the same reading as in November, which was revised up from 98.0. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

The buck has dropped to around $1.2330 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from an early high of $1.2219.

U.K. mortgage approvals increased to an eight-month high in November, the Bank of England reported Wednesday.

The number of mortgage approvals rose to 67,505 in November from 67,371 in October. This was the highest since March 2016, when approvals totaled 70,076. However, it was below the expected level of 68,500.

British construction activity expanded at the quickest pace in nine months in December, driven by an accelerated upturn in new work, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Wednesday.

The Markit/CIPS Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.2 in December from 52.8 in November.

The greenback has retreated to around Y117.330 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from a high of Y118.186 this morning.

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.4. That's up from 51.3 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

