Treasuries Close Nearly Flat For Second Straight Day

3:34p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After recovering from an early move to the downside, treasuries showed a lack of direction throughout much of the trading session on Wednesday.

Bond prices spent most of the day lingering near the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.452 percent.

The choppy trading by treasuries came amid a relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front, with traders looking ahead to the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



Advertisement

Treasuries saw some volatility following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes indicated that the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point was partly due to an assumption of more expansionary fiscal policy under President-elect Donald Trump.

While participants viewed a gradual approach to policy firming as likely to be appropriate, they pointed to a number or risks that might call for a different path of policy than they currently expected.

The Fed said many participants judged that rates might need to be raised more quickly than currently anticipated due to the risk of a drop in the unemployment rate leading to a buildup of inflationary pressures.

"However, with inflation still below the Committee's 2 percent objective, it was noted that downside risks to inflation remained and that a moderate undershooting of the longer-run normal unemployment rate could help return inflation to 2 percent," the minutes said.

Reports on weekly jobless claims, private sector employment, and service sector activity are likely to attract some attention on Thursday

Nonetheless, trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the monthly employment report on Friday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



