China Services Index On Tap For Thursday

5:47p.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday see December figures for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, the services index had a score of 53.1 and the composite came in at 52.9.

Japan will release December numbers for monetary base and vehicle sales, and also see December results from the services and composite PMIs from Nikkei.



In November, the monetary base jumped 21.5 percent on year, while vehicle sales advanced an annual 13.9 percent. The services index score was 52.0 and the composite was at 51.8.

Australia will see December results for the Performance of Services Index from AiG; in November, the index score was 51.1.

Singapore and Hong Kong will see December numbers for the manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei; in November, their scores were 52.8 and 49.5, respectively.

