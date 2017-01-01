Macy's To Close Stores And Cut More Than 10,000 Jobs; Lowers FY Profit View

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) said that it will close dozens of stores and cut more than 10,000 jobs. It lowered its 2016 adjusted earnings per share outlook, while it maintains its full-year sales guidance. The comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis declined by 2.1 percent in the months of November and December 2016 combined.

M closed Wednesday's regular trading at $35.84, up $0.61 or 1.73 percent. However, in the after-hours trading, stock dropped $3.89 or 10.85 percent.

"While our sales trend is consistent with the lower end of our guidance, we had anticipated sales would be stronger. ... ongoing weakness in handbags and watches negatively impacted our results," said Terry Lundgren, Macy's, Inc. chairman and chief executive officer.

Macy's said that its comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis declined by 2.1 percent in the months of November and December 2016 combined, compared to the same period last year. On an owned basis, comparable sales declined by 2.7 percent in the combined November/December period.

Macy's maintains its full-year sales guidance of a 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent decrease in comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis, and expects to come in at the lower end of that guidance, with comparable sales on an owned basis to be approximately 50 basis points lower.



The company now expects full-year 2016 earnings per share, excluding asset impairment, restructuring, retirement settlement and other charges, to be in a range of $2.95 to $3.10 compared with previous guidance of $3.15 to $3.40. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.29 per share for fiscal year 2016. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it will close 68 stores and reorganize the field structure that supports the remaining stores, reinforcing the strategy of fewer stores with better customer experience. These store closures are part of the approximately 100 closings announced in August 2016. It will sell properties consistent with the previously announced real estate strategy.

The actions announced today are estimated to generate annual expense savings of approximately $550 million, beginning in 2017, enabling the company to invest an additional $250 million in growing the digital business, store-related growth strategies, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage and China. These savings, combined with savings from initiatives implemented in early 2016, exceed the $500 million goal communicated in fall of 2015, one year earlier than expected.

"...Given the overall trends challenging us and the broader retail industry, and the time needed to execute new strategies, we expect our 2017 change in comparable sales to be relatively consistent with our November/December sales trend," said Terry J. Lundgren, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc.

In conjunction with today's announcement, approximately $250 million of charges or 50 cents per share (of which approximately $210 million is expected to be cash) are expected to be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016. These charges were not previously included in earnings guidance provided by the company and are in addition to the $249 million recorded in the second quarter as an estimate of asset impairment and other charges primarily related to 2016 store closings.

The company today announced 68 Macy's store closings (out of a current total of 730 Macy's stores). Of the 68, three closed mid-year, 63 will be closed in early spring 2017 and two will be closed in mid-2017. Three other locations were sold, or are to be sold, and are being leased back. The company intends to opportunistically close approximately 30 additional stores over the next few years as leases or operating covenants expire or sale transactions are completed.

As a result of closing 63 Macy's stores in early 2017, along with the three closed mid-year 2016, the company's 2017 sales are expected to be negatively impacted by approximately $575 million. This reflects the company's ability to retain sales at nearby stores and on macys.com through targeted marketing and merchandising efforts. Associates displaced by store closings may be offered positions in nearby stores where possible. Eligible full-time and part-time associates who are affected by the store closings will be offered severance benefits. The company estimates that 3,900 associates will be displaced as a result of these closures.

Four new Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores are currently planned and/or under construction, as previously announced. In addition, new Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores are planned to open in Abu Dhabi, and one Bloomingdale's store is planned to open in Kuwait, all under license agreements with Al Tayer Group. The company also plans to continue its expansion of Macy's Backstage (within Macy's stores) and Bluemercury (freestanding and within Macy's stores).

Macy's Inc. will implement certain changes in early 2017:. It will restructure its central organization with a focus on eliminating layers of management to reduce costs while improving decision making and agility. It will Intensify efforts to reduce non-payroll costs companywide by achieving lower pricing and reducing consumption to deliver sustainable savings; and make changes to the way stores are operated and reducing field infrastructure given the reduced store sales and evolving customer behavior.

The company estimates that these actions will result in a headcount reduction of approximately 6,200.

The company continues to drive shareholder value through ongoing real estate initiatives. As previously communicated, the three prongs of the real estate strategy are: flagship assets, closure of approximately 100 stores and creating value from the remaining real estate portfolio. Since the end of the third quarter, Macy's, Inc. has completed the following transactions that, in total, resulted in the receipt of approximately $95 million of cash proceeds and gain recognition of approximately $56 million: Sale of the Stonestown store in San Francisco, CA, to General Growth Properties (GGP). Macy's, Inc. will lease this store back from GGP as that company develops plans for this location; Sale of the downtown Portland, OR, store.

In addition, the company has signed an agreement to sell the downtown Minneapolis store to the 601W Companies, whose intention is to redevelop the building into creative office space on the upper floors and to pursue retail opportunities on the street and skywalk levels. This transaction is expected to close by fiscal year end.

