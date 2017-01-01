China Services Index Climbs To 53.4 In December - Caixin

9:22p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services index in China continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 53.4.



That's up from 53.1 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, input price inflation remained sharp, although companies have been selling their selling prices at a softer pace.

The composite index came in with a 45-month high score of 53.5 in December, up from 52.9 in November.

