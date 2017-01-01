Apple Confirms $1 Bln Investment In SoftBank's 'Vision Fund'

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) confirmed that it plans to invest $1 billion in a tech fund being set up by Japanese telecom giant SoftBank Group Corp.



"We believe their new fund will speed the development of technologies which may be strategically important to Apple," said Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet.

The trio joins a list of investors that includes Qualcomm Inc. and Saudi Arabia's government, which plans to invest $45 billion over a five-year period, SoftBank said Wednesday. SoftBank will invest $25 billion in its fund.

The SoftBank Vision Fund reportedly plans to hold an initial close to its fundraising by the end of the month, with a final close expected in mid-2017. SoftBank's recent investment into U.S. startup OneWeb Ltd., which aims to use satellites to bring internet access to rural areas, could be placed into the fund.

