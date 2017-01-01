Asian Markets Mostly Higher

10:24p.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street and as the U.S. dollar retreated from 14-year highs.

Investors also digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting released overnight, which indicated that the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point was partly due to an assumption of more expansionary fiscal policy under President-elect Donald Trump. Meanwhile, crude oil prices slipped in Asian trades after advancing on Wednesday.

The Australian market is advancing following the positive lead from Wall Street and higher commodity prices. In addition, upbeat Australian services sector data lifted investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 14.20 points or 0.25 percent to 5,750.60, off a high of 5,759.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 14.70 points or 0.25 percent to 5,802.90.

The major miners are mostly higher. Rio Tinto is adding 0.7 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising 0.4 percent, while BHP Billiton is edging lower by less than 0.1 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is advancing almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent as gold prices edged higher.

In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.6 percent, Oil Search is advancing more than 1 percent and Santos is up 0.7 percent after oil prices rose overnight.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.7 percent.

Orora has closed the A$59 million acquisition of U.S.-based Register Print Group as part of its efforts to grow its North American point-of-purchase business. The packaging company's shares are higher by almost 1 percent.

Bapcor has lifted its stake in NZ-based Hellaby Holdings to 48.7 percent from 47.5 percent last week, edging closer to taking control of the target company. However, the auto parts company's shares are declining 0.3 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the service sector in Australia continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated rate, with a PMI score of 57.7.

That's up sharply from 51.1 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. It also marks the highest score for the index since May 2007.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar touched a three-week high against the U.S. dollar following the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting. In early trades Thursday, the local unit was trading at US$0.7265, up from US$0.7239 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is modestly lower, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 22.27 points or 0.11 percent to 19,571.89, off a low of 19,542.73 earlier.

Among the major exporters, Sony is losing 0.7 percent and Canon is down almost 2 percent, while Toshiba is rising more than 3 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.5 percent.

Automaker Toyota is declining almost 1 percent and Honda is edging lower by 0.06 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.3 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Pioneer Corp is rising 4 percent, Mitsubishi Motors is higher by more than 3 percent and J Front Retailing is advancing almost 3 percent. On the flip side, Sumco Corp. and Taiyo Yuden are losing more than 3 percent each.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in December, and at a faster rate, with a PMI score of 52.3. That's up from 51.8 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The composite PMI came in with a score of 52.8 - up from 52.0 in November, and marking the highest reading since August 2015.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 116 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan are all higher. New Zealand and South Korea are modestly lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed notably higher on Wednesday, continuing to benefit from optimism about the outlook for the economy in 2017 following the recent release of upbeat data from around the globe. Investors also digested the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

The Dow rose 60.40 points or 0.3 percent to 19,942.16, the Nasdaq jumped 47.92 points or 0.9 percent to 5,477.00 and the S&P 500 advanced 12.92 points or 0.8 percent to 2,270.75.

The major European markets ended roughly flat on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index finished the session near the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices steadied Wednesday after big losses in the previous session, as traders looked ahead to U.S. inventories data. February WTI oil settled at $53.26 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.93, or 1.8 percent. In Asian trades, crude oil prices slipped $0.11 or 0.21 percent to $53.15.

