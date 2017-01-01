BCC: U.K. Businesses Log Strong Growth In Q4

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. businesses started the New Year in strong health but inflationary pressure remains a concern, the Quarterly Economic Survey from the the British Chambers of Commerce showed Thursday.

The manufacturing sector sustained its growth in the fourth quarter. At the same time, the services sector rebounded from prior quarter, however, it has not reached the level seen at the start of 2016.



The balance of manufacturers reporting increased sales rose to +15 percent from +13 percent, and those reporting increased advance orders remained level at +7 percent.

The balance for services firms recovered slightly. The domestic sales balance climbed to +15 percent from from +9 percent and the order balance moved up to 13 percent from +8 percent.

The survey found that firms in both sectors, particularly in manufacturing, are facing pressure to raise prices.

There were considerable increase in the balance of firms expecting prices to increase over the coming three months.

The balance for manufacturers rising to +52 percent from +31 percent and service firms to +30 percent from +20 percent. This was the highest on record in the manufacturing sector, and the highest since the first quarter of 2011 for service firms.

"While growth is likely to have remained on trend in the quarter, the UK's growth prospects in the near-term are expected to be more subdued, weighed down by rising inflation and the uncertainty surrounding Brexit," Suren Thiru, head of economics at the BCC, said.

