The Jungfrau Railway Group can look back on a successful year in terms of visitor frequencies. Despite the challenging situation, the Jungfraujoch was able to achieve the second-highest frequency result in the history of the Jungfrau Railway. Although the terrorist attacks in Europe, the unrest in Turkey and the refugee situation have had a noticeable effect on the number of visitors, especially in group business from Asia, a total of 916,500 guests visited the Top of Europe in 2016. To achieve this, it was crucial that the company once again increased its intensity of cultivating the Asian market in order to further strengthen the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe brand.

Thanks to early winter snowfall, Jungfrau Railways were able to start the winter-sport season in mid-November 2016. Despite the ongoing high-pressure weather in December, efficient snowmaking facilities made it possible to provide continuous good skiing conditions in the Kleine Scheidegg ski area. During the festive period almost all facilities in the Kleine Scheidegg area were in operation and it was possible to open the Lauberhorn race piste for all winter-sport enthusiasts. In the Grindelwald-First ski area, a reduced operation for freestylers was possible and alternatives with mountain carts and scooter bikes were offered in the lower regions. The Jungfrau Ski Region is a cooperative product in which the Jungfrau Railway Group holds more than 60%. From the beginning of the season up to 2 January 2017, the Jungfrau Ski Region recorded 150,000 skier visits, a drop of 25 per cent on the same period last year.



All the group's other rail and cableways achieved positive frequencies compared to last year. The First Aerial Cableway recorded a plus of 2.5 per cent on the previous year. Especially in the summer months, 2016 exceeded the already outstanding summer season of 2015 with a 25.5 per cent increase in frequencies. The Harder Railway once again achieved record passenger numbers with an increase of 8.8 per cent. The Mürren Rail & Cableway transported 614,000 passengers, exceeding the good result of the previous year by 2 per cent.

Passenger Passenger Change frequencies frequencies in per cent 2016 2015 Jungfrau Railway 916,500 1,007,000 -9.0% (Jungfraujoch arr.) Grindelwald First 422,000 410,000 2.9% (From valley station) Mürren Rail & 614,000 602,000 2.0% Cableway (Total frequency) Harder Railway 345,000 317,000 8.8% (Total frequency)

Skier Visits Skier Visits Change Season start - Season start - in per cent 2.1.2017 2.1.2016 Jungfrau Ski 112,500 150,000 -25.0% Region

Link to Webseite: https://www.jungfrau.ch/en-gb/corporate/investor- relations/adhoc-news/

