Persimmon FY Revenues Up 8%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon (PSN.L) reported revenues of 3.14 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 which were 8% higher than the prior year with legal completion volumes increasing by 599 new homes to 15,171. The Group's average selling price increased by 4% from last year. The Group held cash balances of approximately 913 million pounds at 31 December 2016.



During the year Persimmon acquired approximately 18,700 plots of new land in 83 locations with good deferred terms. The Group continues to see good opportunities to acquire additional land whilst remaining mindful of the risks associated with the uncertainty arising from the UK's decision to leave the EU.

