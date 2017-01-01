Jan 05, 3:15 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Tullow Oil GB0001500809

Tullow Oil Names Les Wood Interim CFO As CFO Ian Springett Extends Leave

2:32a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc. (TLW.L) announced Thursday that Ian Springett, Chief Financial Officer, is taking an extended leave of absence from Tullow in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition.

Advertisement

The company appointed Les Wood, Vice President Finance and Commercial, as the Interim CFO.

Wood joined Tullow in 2014 as the Group's Vice President for Commercial. Before joining Tullow, Wood worked for BP plc for 28 years in various positions including Regional CFO roles in Canada and the Middle East.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Any features missing?