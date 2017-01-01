Air Liquide Announces Acquisition Of Serdex

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) said that its subsidiary Seppic, designer and supplier of specialty ingredients for health and beauty, recently finalized the acquisition of the Serdex division of Bayer. The acquisition strengthens Seppic's footprint in natural active ingredients for cosmetics.



The global specialty active ingredients for cosmetics represent a market over 900 million euros, of which natural active ingredients are a fast growing segment.

