Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2017 / 09:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Holger Last name(s): Födisch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Vita 34 AG

b) LEI

529900OEWA4GSZEZ4P40

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0BL849

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.553 EUR 3131.89 EUR 5.543 EUR 6479.77 EUR 5.550 EUR 6476.85 EUR 5.552 EUR 555.20 EUR 5.583 EUR 2791.50 EUR 5.501 EUR 11002.00 EUR 5.550 EUR 5550.00 EUR 5.581 EUR 5581.00 EUR 5.500 EUR 19250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.5289 EUR 60818.2100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

