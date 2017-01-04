WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

3:22a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 04-January-17

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,672,716.32 9.6364

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,644,922.30 13.8225

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 259,243.08 16.2027

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,221,709.50 14.7547

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 04/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,552,773.86 10.3518

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,904,837.43 10.352



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,995,885.05 12.8328

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 282,721.28 13.4629

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,078,244.43 15.0593

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,077,215.42 15.172

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 745,418.33 10.6473

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 63,158,981.86 15.8293

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,199,128.46 17.1304

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,466,853.75 16.2615

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 279,722.42 13.3201

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 271,002.53 12.9049

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,147,662.60 13.8273

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,235,754.15 17.1633

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,135,262.55 15.1437

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,193,450.82 9.8248

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,189,100.33 16.9847

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 266,401.31 16.6501

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,085,678.38 16.6854

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 28,906,608.10 13.1394

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,671,856.83 17.6652

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,277,824.25 15.0849

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,547,191.52 10.3139

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,122,494.99 17.0183

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 2400000 USD 36,176,647.15 15.0736

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,934,446.54 5.6206

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 54,404,808.91 18.5999

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,020,317.49 15.6972

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 902,036.86 13.8775

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 276,768.27 17.298

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,282.62 17.2677

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 325000 USD 5,609,121.52 17.2588

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 17,011,937.79 20.1325

