Pound Declines Against Majors

3:52a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its major counterparts in the European morning session on Thursday.



The pound retreated to 1.2302 versus the dollar, from a 6-day high of 1.2363 hit at 1:30 am ET.

The pound slid to a weekly low of 142.49 versus the yen, 6-day lows of 1.2507 versus the franc and 0.8582 against the euro, off its previous highs of 144.66, 1.2585 and 0.8506, respectively.

On the downside, the pound may find support around 1.19 against the greenback, 140.00 against the yen, 1.22 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.

