Air Berlin December Load Factor Down, Capacity Stable; FY Load Factor Up

4:30a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin PLC (AIBEF.PK) Thursday said that its load factor in the month of December decreased by 1.5 percentage points to 78.4 percent, while capacity was stable.

Germany's second-largest airline recorded an increase of 1.8 percent in the number of available seat kilometers or ASK to 3.652 billion ASKs.



Revenue passenger kilometres rose 2.2 percent in October to 4.397 billion kilometres. The number of available seat kilometres in October edged down 0.2 percent to 5.097 billion.

In December, the number of passengers traveling on airberlin worldwide decreased 1.3 percent to 1.65 million passengers. Revenue passenger kilometers, meanwhile edged down 0.1 percent to 2.863 billion kilometers.

Further, airberlin said it was able to increase its load factor for the full year 2016 by 0.1 percentage points to 84.3 percent. ASK for the year fell 2.7 percent to 54.34 billion kilometers, and RPK fell 2.5 percent. Capacity was down 4 percent, and number of passengers dropped 4.4 percent.

