Ericsson, Cisco Extend Strategic Partnership To Include New Wi-Fi Solutions

4:37a.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) announced Thursday that they are extending their strategic partnership to include a new Wi-Fi solution offering, named Evolved Wi-Fi Networks or EWN.

The companies said EWN combines Ericsson's 3GPP access, core networks and applications with Cisco's Wi- Fi portfolio, to provide reliable Wi-Fi with the highest performance to Ericsson's mobile, cable and other industries customers.



The offering will include pre-integrated and verified solutions and will offer a range of benefits. These include Indoor Small Cells, Operator Wi-Fi, Traffic Steering, AND Core Network Integration.

Rima Qureshi, Head of Region North America with responsibility for the strategic partnership with Cisco, Ericsson, said, "Our strategic partnership brings together the capabilities of two leading players in networking, mobility and cloud, creating the best end-to-end solutions and opportunities for our customers. By adding Wi-Fi solutions into the partnership, we will enable our customers to offer best-in-class Wi-Fi in their networks, complemented by our leading 3GPP portfolio and services organization."

The design and deployment of solutions based on the new offering will be handled by Ericsson's services organization, with full product support from Cisco.

EWN can be offered as a fully managed service with the global reach of more than 180 countries. This enables faster rollout times and ease of adaption of the solution.

