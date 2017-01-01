DAX Inches Lower In Cautious Trade; Banks Buck Trend

4:55a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell slightly in cautious trade Thursday as investors mulled over the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting. Banking stocks were in focus after Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a tax fraud case brought by the U.S. Justice Department.

The benchmark DAX was down 16 points or 0.14 percent at 11,568 in opening deals after closing on a flat note in the previous session.



Advertisement

Deutsche Bank shares rose 0.7 percent while rival Commerzbank advanced 1.2 percent.

Volkswagen shares edged up marginally. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the automaker must face American investor claims over Dieselgate in the U.S.

Drugs and chemical firm Bayer was unchanged after Air Liquide agreed to buy its subsidiary Serdex for an undisclosed amount.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



