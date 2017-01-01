FTSE 100 Inches Higher After Upbeat Data

5:32a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares held steady in early trade Thursday after survey data from IHS Markit showed the U.K. services sector expanded at the fastest pace since July 2015 in December, fueled by strong new order growth.

The headline Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 56.2 from 55.2 in November, signaling a continued recovery in growth following a contraction in July linked to the EU referendum.

Separately, industry data revealed that the number of new cars sold in the U.K. hit a record high in 2016.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points or 0.17 percent at 7,201 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.

Homebuilder Persimmon jumped almost 6 percent after issuing a positive trading update for the second half of 2016.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose over 1 percent each after a private survey showed growth in China's services sector accelerated to a 17-month high in December, adding to recent signs of stability in the world's second-largest economy.

Shares of Churchill China soared 12 percent. The company said its operating performance for 2016 is likely to be ahead of current market estimates and well ahead of 2015.

Rolls Royce lost 4 percent as JP Morgan Chase & Co cut its price target on the stock.

Oil major Tullow Oil slid half a percent as oil prices dipped on doubts over whether the OPEC quotas and the non-OPEC agreement could be strictly complied with in 2017.

