Eurozone Producer Prices Rise For First Time Since 2013

5:46a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices increased for the first time since mid 2013 in November, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.

Producer prices gained unexpectedly by 0.1 percent in November from prior year, following a 0.4 percent drop in October. This was the first annual increase since June 2013, when prices rose 0.2 percent.



Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent drop in producer prices in November.

Prices of all components increased in November except energy. Excluding energy, producer prices grew 0.4 percent after staying flat in October.

Month-on-month, overall producer prices climbed 0.3 percent, but slower than the 0.8 percent increase seen in October. Nonetheless, monthly inflation came in line with economists' expectations.

