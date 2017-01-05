GNW-News: Tecan to present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (english)

Tecan to present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Tecan Group AG / Tecan to present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 5, 2017 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2017.



The investor presentation by David Martyr, CEO of Tecan, will begin at 5:00 pm PST (2:00 am CET on January 12, 2017) and will be webcast live. The webcast may be accessed under the "Investor Relations" tab of Tecan's website www.tecan.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 90 days.

About Tecan Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2015, Tecan generated sales of CHF 440 million (USD 459 million; EUR 411 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group Martin Braendle Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30 Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89 investor@tecan.com www.tecan.com

