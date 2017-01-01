European Shares Steady As Investors Mull PMI Data

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held mostly steady in opening deals on Thursday after separate surveys showed growth in China's services sector accelerated to a 17-month high in December and the U.K. services sector expanded at the fastest pace since July 2015 in the month, fueled by strong new order growth.

German construction sector also expanded at the fastest pace in nine months in December, driven by marked rise in new orders, survey figures from IHS Markit showed.

Gains remained capped somewhat as investors continued to digest the Fed minutes released overnight. The FOMC minutes noted upside risks to forecasts for economic growth as a result of prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in coming years under President-elect Donald Trump.

The minutes also revealed that Fed officials believe they might have to raise interest rates faster than the "gradual" pace to halt a buildup in inflation that may arise if the unemployment rate undershoots the longer-run normal rate.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.12 percent at 365.69 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday to snap a three-day winning streak.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 indexes were marginally higher in lackluster trade while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down about 0.1 percent at 7,186.

Deutsche Bank shares rallied 2 percent after the German lender agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a tax fraud case brought by the U.S. Justice Department.

Volkswagen rose about 1 percent. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the automaker must face American investor claims over Dieselgate in the U.S.

French industrial-gas supplier Air Liquide was marginally higher after it agreed to buy the Serdex division of Bayer for an undisclosed amount.

British homebuilder Persimmon jumped almost 6 percent after issuing a positive trading update for the second half of 2016.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose over 1 percent each as the latest data out of China added to recent signs of stability in the world's second-largest economy.

Shares of Churchill China soared 12 percent. The company said its operating performance for 2016 is likely to be ahead of current market estimates and well ahead of 2015.

Rolls Royce lost 4 percent as JP Morgan Chase & Co cut its price target on the stock.

