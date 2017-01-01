Ireland Retail Sales Rise In November

6:58a.m.

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales increased for the first time in four months in November, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

The volume of retail sales climbed 0.9 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in the previous month.



Advertisement

On an annul basis, retail sales growth accelerated marginally to 4.3 percent in November from 4.2 percent in the prior month.

Excluding automobile sales, retail sales volume grew 3.1 percent monthly and by 4.9 percent yearly in November.

The value of retail sales gained 0.6 percent from October, when it fell by 0.3 percent. On a year-on-year basis, retail sales value grew 2.1 percent following 2.2 percent climb in the prior month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



