VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a mixed opening on Thursday, as the market awaits ADP report and ISM non-manufacturing employment index. These two reports will be true indications to the Employment Situation report to be released on Friday. Asian stocks closed broadly higher, while European shares are mixed.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 1 point, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 1 point and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 4.25 points.

U.S. stocks inched higher to close just shy of record levels. The Dow rose 60.40 points or 0.3 percent to 19,942.16, the Nasdaq jumped 47.92 points or 0.9 percent to 5,477.00 and the S&P 500 advanced 12.92 points or 0.8 percent to 2,270.75.

On the economic front, Chain Store sales data will be reported today. Challenger Job-Cut Report for December is expected at 7.30 am ET. In the previous month announced layoffs levels were at 26,936.

ADP's employment report for December will be released at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for 172,000, down from 216,000 last month.

The Labor department's Jobless claims for the week is expected at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for a consensus of 260K, down from 265K reported last week.

Gallup Good Jobs Rate for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month, the index recorded 45.7.



US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for December will be revealed at 9.45 am ET.

The ISM non-manufacturing index is expected at 10.00 ma ET. The consensus is for 56.8 , down from 57.2 a month ago.

The Energy Information Administration or EIAs natural gas report that tracks weekly information on natural gas stocks in underground storage of the U.S. will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the storage was down 237 bcf.

EIA's petroleum status report is scheduled at 11.00 am ET. In the previous week the change in crude oil inventories were 0.6 million barrels.

The 3-year, 10-year Treasury note auction as well as the 30-year bond announcement is scheduled at 11.00 am ET.

The Fed's Balance sheet is expected at 4.30 pm ET. The previous level was at 4.451 trillion.

In the corporate segment, Prima BioMed Ltd. (PBMD) entered into a new collaboration agreement with Japan's Cytlimic, a recent spin off from NEC Corp., to test a cancer peptide vaccine in combination with IMP321.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) priced its underwritten public offering of 23,000,000 shares of its common stock on January 4, 2017, at $8.65 per share. The share offering represents a 2,000,000 share upsize to the previously proposed 21,000,000 share offering.

Vermillion (VRML) and ASPiRA Labs said they received FDA clarification letter regarding OVA1 and Overa. FDA clarified that the safety communication related to risks of tests for ovarian cancer will not be applicable to its OVA 1 and Overa.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) announced the appointment of Jan Verstreken as Regional President for Europe, Middle East and Africa and Canada.

Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Thursday. Japanese shares ended a tad weaker, hit by a stronger yen and some profit booking after the previous session's strong rally.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 6.62 points or 0.21 percent to 3,165.41. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 322.22 points or 1.46 percent at 22,456.69.

Japanese shares lost ground as the yen extended gains on uncertainty over the path of U.S. fiscal policy. The Nikkei average slid 73.47 points or 0.37 percent to 19,520.69. The broader Topix index closed 0.08 percent higher at 1,555.68.

Australian shares eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 16.90 points or 0.29 percent to 5,753.30 and the broader All Ordinaries index closed 16.90 points or 0.29 percent higher at 5,805.10.

European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 8.92 points or 0.18 percent, the German DAX is losing 9.67 points or 0.08 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is climbing 1.71 points or 0.01 percent and the Swiss Market Index is progressing 17.07 or 0.20 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is climbing 0.04 percent.

