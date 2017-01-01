L Brands December Comps. Down 1%; Sees Q4 Earnings Toward Low End Of Range

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales of $2.438 billion for the five weeks ended December 31, 2016, an increase of 1 percent from net sales of $2.415 billion in the year-ago period. However, comparable sales for the month decreased 1 percent.



For the 48 weeks ended December 31, 2016, the company reported net sales of $11.769 billion, an increase of 4 percent from net sales of $11.343 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales for the period increased 2 percent.

Looking ahead, L Brands said it now expects fourth-quarter earnings per share to be toward the lower end of its previous guidance of $1.85 to $2.00 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.98 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

