Pound Off Lows After U.K. Services PMI Improves To 17-month High

7:46a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound trimmed its early losses against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after data showed that the U.K. service sector expanded at the fastest pace since July 2015, fueled by strong new order growth.

Survey data from IHS Markit showed showed that the headline Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 56.2 in December from 55.2 in November.

The reading was expected to drop to 54.7. The rate of growth was also sharper than the 20-year long-run survey average.

Meanwhile, the currency gains remained capped somewhat as investors continued to digest the Fed minutes released overnight.



Advertisement

The FOMC minutes noted upside risks to forecasts for economic growth as a result of prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in coming years under President-elect Donald Trump.

The minutes also revealed that Fed officials believe they might have to raise interest rates faster than the "gradual" pace to halt a buildup in inflation that may arise if the unemployment rate undershoots the longer-run normal rate.

The pound was trading in a negative territory in the Asian session, with the exception of the greenback.

The pound bounced off to 1.2576 against the Swiss franc and 143.75 against the yen, from its early 6-day low of 1.2507 and a weekly low of 142.49, respectively. The pound is likely to locate resistance around 1.27 against the franc and 146.00 against the yen.

The pound reversed from an early 6-day low of 0.8582 against the euro, edging higher to 0.8517. The next possible resistance for the pound may be found around the 0.84 mark.

Data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone producer prices increased for the first time since mid 2013 in November.

Producer prices gained unexpectedly by 0.1 percent in November from prior year, following a 0.4 percent drop in October. This was the first annual increase since June 2013, when prices rose 0.2 percent

The pound reclaimed some of its lost ground against the greenback after the data, from an early low of 1.2270, and held steady at 1.2318. This may be compared to a 6-day high of 1.2363 set early in the Asian session.

Looking ahead, ADP private sector employment data for December is set for release at 8:15 am ET.

In the New York session, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 24, ISM non-manufacturing composite index and Markit's final services PMI for December will be released.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



