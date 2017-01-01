Constellation Brands Inc Reveals 40% Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

8:09a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line totaled $403.3 million, or $1.96 per share. This was up from $289.1 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Advertisement

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $1.81 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.

Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $403.3 Mln. vs. $289.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.5% -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.55 - $6.65

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



