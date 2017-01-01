Dollar Drops After ADP Payrolls Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of ADP private sector employment data for December at 8:15 am ET Thursday, the greenback dropped against its major rivals.



The greenback was trading at 1.0512 against the euro, 116.38 against the yen, 1.2295 against the pound and 1.0183 against the Swiss franc around 8:16 am ET.

At 8:30 am ET, the Labor Department will publish weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 31. Economists expect the jobless claims to fall to 260,000 from 265,000 in the previous week.

