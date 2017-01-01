U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected

8:53a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended December 31st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 235,000, a decrease of 28,000 from the previous week's revised level of 263,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 260,000 from the 265,000 originally reported for the previous week.

