U.S. Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected To 235,000

9:22a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended December 31st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 235,000, a decrease of 28,000 from the previous week's revised level of 263,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 260,000 from the 265,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Advertisement

With the bigger than expected decrease, jobless claims pulled back further off the six-month high set in the week ended December 17th.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also slid to 256,750, a decrease of 5,750 from the previous week's revised average of 262,500.

Meanwhile, the report said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, rose by 16,000 jobs to 2.112 million in the week ended December 24th.

The four-week moving average of continuing claims also climbed to 2,067,000, an increase of 26,250 from the previous week's revised average of 2,040,750.

Friday morning, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely matched monthly employment report.

Employment is expected to increase by about 175,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 4.7 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



