Deutsche Bank Agrees To Pay $95 Mln To Settle U.S. Tax Fraud Case

9:25a.m.

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Germany's banking major Deutsche Bank AG has agreed with the U.S. Justice Department to pay $95 million to settle a federal tax liability case.



The Deutsche Bank had allegedly used a web of shell companies and series of calculated transaction to escape tens of millions of dollars in taxes.

The major allegation was that in 2000, the bank used a shell company BMY with little assets and no operating business, to evade taxable income and to gain from sale of stock. The shell company ended up in the tax liability of around $52 million. Through the settlement, the bank has admitted and accepted responsibility of the allegations.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said, "The Government, through this action and settlement, has made Deutsche Bank admit to its actions designed to avoid taxes and pay $95 million to the United States to account for this conduct."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

