Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Dividend Declaration

5 January 2017

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.25 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the "Fund").

The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, 31 January 2017 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 13 January 2017. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 12 January 2017.



The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities. As at 30 December 2016, the asset class weightings of the Fund's portfolio were:

+----------------------------------+---------------------+



| Asset Class | Portfolio Weighting |

| Real Estate | 21.0% |

| Financials | 16.0% |

| Energy | 15.5% |

| Pipelines | 12.2% |

| Power & Utilities | 6.6% |

| Materials | 5.8% |

| Industrials | 5.8% |

| Bonds and Convertible Debentures | 5.1% |

| Health Care | 4.9% |

| Technology | 3.1% |

| Consumer Discretionary | 2.6% |

| Other | 1.4% |

For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:

Dean Orrico Assistant Secretary President JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited Middlefield International Limited Tel.: 01481 702400 Tel.: 01203 7094016

