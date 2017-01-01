FridgeCam Helps You Know When Food Is Expiring

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Now you can use a smart camera to assess the quality and shelf-life of food in your refrigerator. The smart FridgeCam is showcased by Smarter, a self funded company in UK, at the CES 2017 big trade show in Las Vegas.

FridgeCam is a wireless camera than can be fitted inside any refrigerator. It will be connected to an app in your smartphone.



You can see which food item is perishing fast and which one need to be replenished. The app can even suggest recipes based on the food available in your refrigerator. Expiry date notification and temperature alerts are very useful features. Even one can get alerts when there is a grocery store nearby.

Christian Lane, creator of FridgeCam says it helps in reducing food wastage, save money, time and energy. Though it was first created in 2013, more and more applications were added to that.

The price-tag of FridgeCam is $150. It is available on Smarter store for 99.99 pounds.

The FridgeCam is compatible with iOS and Android. It has a battery life of three months and a USB recharging port is available.

It will be launched in U.S. and other markets in next Spring.

