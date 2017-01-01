GNW-News: Sika AG: APPEAL BY SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING AG RECEIVED (english)

Sika AG: APPEAL BY SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING AG RECEIVED

In its judgment of October 27, 2016, the Cantonal Court of Zug denied all requests of Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH). The Court held that the restriction of SWH's voting rights at the Annual General Meeting 2015 pursuant to the share transfer restriction ("Vinkulierung", art. 4 of Sika's articles of association) was legal.



Today Sika received the appeal filed by SWH against the judgment of the Cantonal Court. The Superior Court of Zug will decide on the appeal.

CONTACT Dominik Slappnig Corporate Communications and Investor Relations +41 58 436 68 21 slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 170 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.49 billion in 2015.

