Alexion Moves Notably Higher After Reaffirming Guidance

1:17p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Drug company Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) has moved notably higher during trading on Thursday, advancing by 9.7 percent. Alexion reached a two-month intraday high earlier in the session.



Advertisement

The advance by shares of Alexion comes after the company reaffirmed its full-year earnings and sales guidance.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.