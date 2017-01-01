GOP Congressman Predicts No Changes To Insurance Plans Until 2019

1:49p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican lawmakers are moving quickly to repeal the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare, but Congressman Chris Collins, R-N.Y., has said Americans should not be worried about immediate changes to their insurance plans.

Collins, the Congressional Liaison to President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday that new plans would not be available until "2019 or later."



Advertisement

"Immediately, what we're saying, is we're not going to pull the rug out from under anyone," Collins said. "There's not going to be any changes in 2017. There's not going to be changes in 2018."

He added, "Those products have already been approved by the state insurance agencies, or for the 2018 time, are in negotiation right now."

However, Collins indicated the GOP's plan to repeal the law using the reconciliation process could affect Obamacare-related taxes as well as the insurance mandates for individuals and companies with more than 50 employees.

The pledge to not "pull the rug out" from anyone echoes remarks by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who also promised a stable transition to a truly patient-centered system.

Collins predicted the Republican replacement plan would be made public in June or July after lawmakers sort through the five or six different versions currently on the table.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



