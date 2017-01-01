Democrats Call For Ethics Investigation Of Trump's HHS Nominee

2:25p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Democrats are calling on the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, suggesting that Congressman Tom Price, R-Ga., may have engaged in insider trading.

The Democratic lawmakers pointed to a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Price traded more than $300,000 worth of shares of healthcare companies while simultaneously pushing and advocating for legislation that could impact the companies' stock prices.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the reports about Price's health-related stock trading should "shock and appall every American."



"In the spirit of 'draining the swamp,' we need to ensure that our nominees for top cabinet posts prioritize the welfare of all Americans over their own financial gain," Schumer said.

Schumer was joined by Senators Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the top Democrats on the Senate committees that will hold confirmation hearings on Price's nomination as HHS Secretary.

The Senators argued that Price's nomination should not move forward until the questions about his stock trading are adequately answered.

"We don't know if he broke the law," Schumer said. "But there certainly are enough serious questions to warrant a serious investigation before any hearing is held on Congressman Price to become Secretary of HHS."

"This is serious stuff. And that's why we need full investigations, with plenty of questions and full disclosure," he added. "We do not believe any of these hearings should be rushed through."

Schumer noted that Democrats were able to able to make the request after House Republicans reversed course on a proposal he claims would have gutted the Office of Congressional Ethics.

