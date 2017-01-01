Samsung Expects About 50% Rise In Q4 Operating Profit

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB), the manufacturer of recalled and discontinued Galaxy Note 7, said it expects that its fourth-quarter operating profit will increase 49.8% from last year.

The company projects operating profit of about 9.2 trillion Korean won in the fourth-quarter, compared to 6.14 trillion won reported last year.



The company also estimated fourth-quarter revenue of about 53 trillion won compared to 53.32 trillion won last year.

Overall the company estimates full-year 2016 consolidated sales of about 201.54 trillion won and consolidated operating profit of about 29.22 trillion won. This compared to consolidated sales of 200.65 trillion won and operating profit of 26.41 trillion won reported in the prior year.

Final earnings results will be released later this month.

